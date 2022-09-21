4
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Salisu finally spotted at Black Stars camp

Mohammed Salisu FdLAQ0vWYAEmLj3.jfif Mohammed Salisu with teammates

Wed, 21 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu, has been spotted with his teammates at the Black Stars camp in Paris.

Fans were eager to see images of the defender after the Ghana Football Association reported that Mohammed Salisu has joined his mates in camp on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

The player was exempted from training with the team after he arrived in France to give him enough time to rest and recover from his trip.

Mohammed Salisu is one of the six players the Ghana Football Association confirmed in July as new players of the Black Stars.

The central defender is one of the players the GFA has been pursuing for months after Mohammed Salisu was reluctant to play for the Ghana national team.

With his arrival in camp, coach Otto Addo is spoilt for choices when it comes to the defence.

Mohammed Salisu could make his debut appearance for the Black Stars in their game against Brazil or Nicaragua on September 23rd or 27th respectively.



Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





JNA/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP will be declared winner in 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi
Valerie Sawyerr takes on 'incompetent' Chief of Staff
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
September 21 declared public holiday
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000
Related Articles: