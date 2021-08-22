Mohammed Salisu impresses as Southampton draw with Manchester United

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu (R)

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu emerged as one of Southampton’s best players in their Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Salisu who struggled in the opening day defeat against Everton was given the nod in Southampton's first home game of the season and he did not disappoint.



He put up an eye-catching performance at the back to help the Saints secure their first point as they drew 1-1 with Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men at the St Mary's Stadium.



Per Sofascore.com, Salisu was Southampton’s best player and could have easily been the man of the match if not for Mason Greenwood.

Both Salisu and Greenwood who scored Man United’s equalizer were rated 7.7 by Sofascore.



Salisu made 3 clearances, blocked 3 shots, 3 interceptions, made one clearance off the line, touched the ball 47 times and no United dribbled past him.



The 22-year-old should be proud of his performance against a highly-fancied United, but must not get carried away as it is still early days in the season.