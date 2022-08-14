0
Mohammed Salisu impresses in Southampton's draw against Leeds

Mo Salisu 750x536 1 Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu

Sun, 14 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu put up a good performance for Southampton against Leeds United in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Southampton came from two goals down to rescue a point against Leeds United at St. Mary's.

Rodrigo Moreno's brace looked to have secured the points for the visitors, but Saints rallied in the latter stage to ensure the spoils were shared.

Mohammed Salisu had a moment to forget in the opening game of the season against Tottenham as he scored a bizarre own goal in that 4-1 defeat. However, he completed the most dribbles (2) in the match and had a rating of 5.0

Saints coach Ralph Hasenhüttl trusted his centre-back and fielded him again in the game against Leeds United at St.Mary's Park.

The 23-year-old had a decent performance in the game for Southampton as they snatched a point.

Salisu was rated 6.9 out of 10 according to the football performance app FotMob.

The Ghana international made eight recoveries and had a 100 percent for aerial duels won per his strongest performance in the game.

