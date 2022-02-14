Mohammed Salisu leads Premier League interceptions table

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu plays in Southampton's draw at Old Trafford

Southampton draw 1-1 with Manchester United



Ghanaians await Mohammed Salisu's arrival in Black Stars



Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu has maintained his place on the English Premier League interception table after matchday twenty-five of the 2021/2022 season.



Mohammed Salisu was at the heart of the defense for Southampton in their 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

The Ghanaian has taken his number of interceptions to 58 while Michael Keane of Everton follows with 46 on the interception table after matchday twenty-five games.



Atlas Lions of Morocco defender, Romain Saiss occupies the third spot with 43 interceptions for Wolves in the ongoing season.



Southampton drew 1-1 with Manchester United after Che Adams cancelled Jadon Sancho in the 48th minute.



Mohammed Salisu is yet to represent the Black Stars after refusing several attempts by the Ghana Football Association to get him capped by the Black Stars.