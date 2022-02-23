Mohammed Salisu makes WhoScored Premier League team of the week

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu has made WhoScored Premier League team of the week after his impressive display for Southampton against Everton.

Salisu was a pillar in defence for the Saints in their 2-0 win over Everton last Saturday.



The 22-year-old centre back was rated 7.73 after his outstanding performance saw Southampton keep a clean sheet in the end.



The Ghanaian defender has been outstanding this season for his side featuring 24 times in the league.



Southampton had the entire defence named in the Premier League team of the week with the Ghanaian no exception.



Other Southampton defenders that made the team of the week includes Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek and Valentino Livramento.

Explaining the team of the week, Ben McAleer at WhoScored told the website: “Southampton are the dominant side in the Premier League team of the week with no fewer than four Saints players making the cut.



Interestingly, all four feature in defence with Valentino Livramento kicking off the quartet. Livramento provided his first assist of the season against Everton, turning provider for Shane Long late on.



“That assist came from one of two key passes, while four tackles, three clearances and two interceptions helped yield a WhoScored rating of 8.39.



“Mohammed Salisu has been a revelation for Saints this season and did enough to return a WhoScored rating of 7.73 on Saturday, marking one of his best rated performances of the campaign.



“The Everton attack had no joy in getting the better of Salisu as he, like Livramento, made four tackles, three clearances and two interceptions to play his part in a clean sheet victory.”

He continued: “Salisu's centre-back teammate features at the heart of the defence in the best XI. Jan Bednarek put in a performance warranting a WhoScored rating of 7.65 as the 25-year-old dominated in the air, winning all five aerial duels contested.



“With four interceptions, two tackles and two clearances to his name, Bednarek is a worthy inclusion in the side.



“Rounding off the Southampton-heavy backline is Kyle Walker-Peters. The full-back earned the WhoScored man of the match award with a rating of 8.49 against Everton as he pressed forward well for the south coast side.



“Walker-Peters may have failed to contribute to a goal, but it wasn't for want of trying as he managed four shots and two key passes, while the Toffees struggled to contain the 24-year-old, who completed five dribbles.”



