Mohammed Salisu may have chosen Ghana because of the World Cup - Karl Tufuoh

Lecturer and veteran sports journalist, Karl Tufuoh believes Mohammed Salisu, Inaki Williams, and others might have decided to play for Ghana because of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Mohammed Salisu, Inaki Williams, and four other players committed their national team career to the Black Stars in the first week of July 2022 and avail themselves of the upcoming assignments.



Though the players in question have given reasons for their decision to play for Ghana, Karl Tufuoh believes that the World Cup was the motivation for most of them as they are not sure about Ghana's qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The veteran journalist revealed in an interview with Joy FM that he had a conversation with a friend who also shared the belief that the World Cup might have been the defining factor.



Mohammed Salisu, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah have all confirmed that they will be playing for the Black Stars.



Below is the conversation Karl Tufuoh had with his unnamed friend



I had a conversation with a friend of mine and the person throw up these questions;



Is Inaki Williams going to play for Ghana

Me: Yes, in addition six others



Friend: That makes for a good team. Didn’t realize Inaki’s parents were Ghanaians. What changed Salisu’s mind?



Me: Can’t really say but I suspect that it dawned this maybe his only chance of playing at the World Cup as there are no guarantees that Ghana could qualify for 2026



Friend: My thoughts exactly



