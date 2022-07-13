5
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Salisu may have chosen Ghana because of the World Cup - Karl Tufuoh

Ghanaians Welcome News Of Mohammed Salisu Readiness To Play For Black Stars Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana confirm six new players

Mohammed Salisu agrees to play for Black Stars

Ghana qualify for 2022 World Cup

Lecturer and veteran sports journalist, Karl Tufuoh believes Mohammed Salisu, Inaki Williams, and others might have decided to play for Ghana because of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mohammed Salisu, Inaki Williams, and four other players committed their national team career to the Black Stars in the first week of July 2022 and avail themselves of the upcoming assignments.

Though the players in question have given reasons for their decision to play for Ghana, Karl Tufuoh believes that the World Cup was the motivation for most of them as they are not sure about Ghana's qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The veteran journalist revealed in an interview with Joy FM that he had a conversation with a friend who also shared the belief that the World Cup might have been the defining factor.

Mohammed Salisu, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah have all confirmed that they will be playing for the Black Stars.

Below is the conversation Karl Tufuoh had with his unnamed friend

I had a conversation with a friend of mine and the person throw up these questions;

Is Inaki Williams going to play for Ghana

Me: Yes, in addition six others

Friend: That makes for a good team. Didn’t realize Inaki’s parents were Ghanaians. What changed Salisu’s mind?

Me: Can’t really say but I suspect that it dawned this maybe his only chance of playing at the World Cup as there are no guarantees that Ghana could qualify for 2026

Friend: My thoughts exactly

JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
EC to create new register that cost $80m – Haruna Iddrisu alleges
Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE, driver die in ghastly road accident
Court dismisses request to keep Sir John’s assets frozen
Meet the pastor who is Ghana’s most-viewed live streamer
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah
Ablakwa jabs EC
Related Articles: