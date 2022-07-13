0
Mohammed Salisu misses pre-season training 'again' at Southampton

Mohammed Salisu Debut Southampton1 Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu was absent from Southampton's pre-season training 'again' on Tuesday as they step preparation ahead for the new season.

The 23-year-old was not seen pictured during the training session which took place at the club's training complex.

No reason has been given for his absence but Footballghana.com understands the Ghanaian has been some days off to recharge his batteries after an intense campaign last season.

Salisu, who was regarded as one of the best central defenders in the Premier League last term featured 36 times in all competitions and scored once for the Saints.

According to reports, Barcelona is monitoring the top defender and could move to sign him in the summer transfer window.

Xavi's side has also been linked with a move for other defenders including Pau Torres, Aymeric Laport, Jules Kounde, as well as Matthijs De Ligt.

Salisu is expected to join his Southampton teammates in the coming days for pre-season training.

