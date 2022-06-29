Mohammed Salisu models in the new Southampton home jersey

Southampton unveil new home jersey
Mohammed Salisu meets with GFA President Kurt Okraku
Ghana qualify for World Cup
Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu, was selected alongside captain James Ward-Prowse to model in the new Southampton home jersey for the 2022/2023 English football season.
The new Southampton home shirt draws inspiration from those worn by the flamboyant and free-flowing Saints side of the early '80s.
The striking central red stripe and central badge mark a brave new direction for the club ahead of the new football season.
Mohammed Salisu had an excellent campaign with Southampton after ending as the player with the most interceptions in the 2021/2022 English Premier League season.
Salisu featured 34 times for Southampton and scored a goal in the process.
The former Real Valladolid central defender is yet to feature for the Black Stars, but the Ghana Football Association and handlers of the team are optimistic that he will join the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
No place like home ????— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 29, 2022
Thoughts, #SaintsFC fans? ????
Designed to turn heads ???? pic.twitter.com/898EVTlPO2— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 29, 2022
- Official: HSV sign Ransford Konigsdorffer from Dresden
- Daniel-Kofi Kyereh reveals why he joined Bundesliga side Freiburg
- Ghanaian striker Samuel Tetteh starts pre-season training with Adanaspor
- It will be my final season with Hertha Berlin - KP Boateng after extending stay by a year deal
- Check out the top 5 most expensive player sales in history of Asante Kotoko
- Read all related articles