Mohammed Salisu models in the new Southampton home jersey

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu (R)

Southampton unveil new home jersey

Mohammed Salisu meets with GFA President Kurt Okraku



Ghana qualify for World Cup



Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu, was selected alongside captain James Ward-Prowse to model in the new Southampton home jersey for the 2022/2023 English football season.



The new Southampton home shirt draws inspiration from those worn by the flamboyant and free-flowing Saints side of the early '80s.



The striking central red stripe and central badge mark a brave new direction for the club ahead of the new football season.

Mohammed Salisu had an excellent campaign with Southampton after ending as the player with the most interceptions in the 2021/2022 English Premier League season.



Salisu featured 34 times for Southampton and scored a goal in the process.



The former Real Valladolid central defender is yet to feature for the Black Stars, but the Ghana Football Association and handlers of the team are optimistic that he will join the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.





No place like home ????



Thoughts, #SaintsFC fans? ???? — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 29, 2022