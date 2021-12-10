Mohammed Salisu named in Ghana's provisional squad for 2021 AFCON

Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has been reportedly included in Ghana's provisional squad for the African Cup of Nation(AFCON) 2022.



Head coach, Milovan Rajevac is claimed to have submitted a 40-man provisional list for the tournament that will commence in 30 days time.



Rajevac is expected to reduce the squad to 23 players, two weeks to the commencement of the competition. The team's pre-tournament training will be held in Qatar with the players who will make the final squad.



Ghana qualified for the African international showpiece with 13 points, winning Group C ahead of Sudan, South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

The four-times AFCON champions were drawn Group C for the tournament alongside Morocco, Comoros, and Gabon. Ghana begins the journey to a fifth title against the Atlas Lions.



Salisu was handed his first Black Stars call up in the first quarter of 2021 but failed to honour the invitation.



The center back later revealed to Mozzart Sports Kenya that he wants to concentrate on club football for the time being.



“I’ll be so proud to play to my country, to play with Ghana, the national team,” the defender said.



“But I think this is not the right moment to play in the national team. I think I need to focus on the club side because I am young, I think I need to focus on the club first and then after, when everything is fine, I can go and play for Ghana.” he added