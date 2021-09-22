Mohammed Salisu nets very first Southampton goal in EFL Cup

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has capped off his impressive start in the 2021/2022 season scoring his first Southampton FC goal on Tuesday.

Southampton advanced to the next round after winning on penalties following a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United at the Bramall Lane in the EFL Cup.



The towering defender swept home a cross from Nathan Tella to give the Saints the lead in the 53rd minute as they come from behind.



French midfielder Ibrahima Diallo scored in the 23rd minute to cancel out Enda Stevens early goal for the home side.

Sheffield levelled matters through Ollie McBurnie in the 66th minute.



Salisu has been outstanding for the Saints since the beginning of the season including intriguing displays against Manchester United and Manchester City in the Premier League.



The 21-year-old has featured in all five matches in the Premiership and produced stellar performances.