Mohammed Salisu not named in Ghana's preliminary AFCON list

Mohammed Salisu

Saints supporters may breathe a sigh of relief because Mohammed Salisu would not be participating in Ghana's African Cup of Nations campaign.

The Ghana FA released the preliminary squad list for the competition, and Salisu is not among the 30 players.



Other Premier League players, including Arsenal's Thomas Partey and Leicester City's Daniel Amartey, will train with the national team in Qatar before heading to Cameroon for the African Cup of Nations.



Even though the competition begins in just 17 days, few teams have revealed their preliminary squads, let alone their final shortlists.



Ghana squad:



Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen)

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria de Guimaraes)



Midfielders: Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca), Edmund Addo (Sherif Tiraspol), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), David Abagna (Real Tamale United), Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont Foot)



Wingers: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha), Kamal Deen Suleymana (Rennes FC), Dede Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Joseph Paintsil (Genk)



Strikers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor)