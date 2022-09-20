Mohammed Salisu one of two players yet to report to Black Stars camp for Brazil friendly

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu

The Black Stars almost have a full house for their game against Brazil on Friday, September 23, 2022, as 26 players of the 29 invited squad have reported to camp in France.

Benjamin Tetteh, who was named among the squad has been ruled out due to injuries. Hence, 28 players are expected in camp for the September schedule.



Currently, the only two yet to report are Mohammed Salisu and Daniel Amartey. The two centre-halves are expected to join their colleagues by the close of Tuesday, September 20, 2022.



24 players reported for the first training on Monday with two Players, Afena Gyana and Richard Ofori joining in the early hours of Tuesday.



Regular faces like Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Andre, and Jordan Ayew among others have all reported in the team’s camp in Paris, France.



Leading the pack of new players is Inaki Williams who is presently in camp alongside Tariq Lamptey, Ransford Yeboah, and Stephan Ambrosius.

Ghana will face Brazil in a friendly game on Friday at Le Havre in France. Four days later, the Black Stars will take on Nicaragua.



Below is the squad



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott.



Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Abdul-Rahaman Baba, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu(no in yet), Daniel Amartey(not in yet), Joseph Aidoo, Stephan Ambrosius.



Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Iddrisu Baba, Elisha Owusu, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew.

Wingers: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo



Strikers



Felix Afena-Gyan, Inaki Williams, Benjamin Tetteh(injured)



EE/KPE