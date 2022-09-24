Mohammed Salisu plays first game for Ghana against Brazil

Mohammed Salisu of Southampton

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu finally wore the Black Stars jersey in Ghana's international friendly game against the Samba boys.

The former Rayo Vallecano defender came on in the second half when Ghana was down 3-0.



Ghana and Brazil are using this friendly game to prepare for the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.



Mohammed Salisu previously rejected call ups to the national side due to personal reasons.



The defender is a key player for English Premier League side Southampton. He has made seven appearances for the Saints this season.

On 12 August 2020, Salisu joined Premier League club Southampton for a fee worth £10.9 million.







