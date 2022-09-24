0
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Salisu plays first game for Ghana against Brazil

Mohammed Salisu Prepares To Take Throw In For Southampton At Molineux Stadium Mohammed Salisu of Southampton

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu finally wore the Black Stars jersey in Ghana's international friendly game against the Samba boys.

The former Rayo Vallecano defender came on in the second half when Ghana was down 3-0.

Ghana and Brazil are using this friendly game to prepare for the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.

Mohammed Salisu previously rejected call ups to the national side due to personal reasons.

The defender is a key player for English Premier League side Southampton. He has made seven appearances for the Saints this season.

On 12 August 2020, Salisu joined Premier League club Southampton for a fee worth £10.9 million.

 

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: