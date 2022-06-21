Mohammed Salisu plays football with Black Stars players at Madina park

Salisu scores penalty

Kumasi team beats Accra team



Kamaldeen, Ashimeru, Kamal Sowah spotted in Madina



Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu, joined some Black Stars players for a football match at Madina Park on Monday, June 20, 2022.



The match which was organized by Hackman Sports Consult featured players like Baba Iddrisu, Afriyie-Acquah, Boakye-Yiadom, David Accam, Emmanuel Boateng among others.



The game was between Team Kumasi and Team Accra, with Mohammed Salisu on the side of the Kumasi team.



Other players who came to watch the match in Madina included Black Stars players Joseph Aidoo, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Mohammed Ashimeru, and Kamal Sowah.

The match was watched by a big crowd and ended in a goalless affair following which a penalty shootout was won by the Kumasi side.



Mohammed Salisu is one of the players who has been on the radar of Black Stars technical team.



The player has been engaged in community matches in Ghana since the European season ended.



