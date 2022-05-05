Mohammed Salisu praises West Ham's Michail Antonio

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu has disclosed that West Hams attacker Mikel Antonio is one of the toughest players he has faced in the Premier League.



In an interview with Sky Sports, the Ghanaian defender stated that he has had a difficult time handling some players in the Premier League.



The former Real Valladolid player recalled that he endured another tough time under one Osasuna player during his stint in the Spanish La Liga.

“I think in La Liga when I started playing in my first season there was one player he played in Osasuna, I couldn’t see him but he was just running around that was very tough,” Salisu said.



He added, for the Premier League, “I think Mikel Antonio. He is very hard to stop.”



Mohammed Salisu is one of the players being pursued by the Ghana FA to play for the Black Stars.



Despite several efforts, the Southampton defender has not availed himself for the national team.



According to Mohammed Salisu’s uncle, the player was willing to play for Ghana, but it appears, Salisu is still undecided about playing for the Black Stars.

