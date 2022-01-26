Mohammed Salisu rated best player in Southampton’s stalemate with Man City

Ghanaian international, Mohammed Salisu

Ghanaian international, Mohammed Salisu was adjudged the star player when Southampton faced off with Manchester City in the English Premier League last Saturday.

Over the weekend, the league leaders visited the St. Mary’s Stadium to battle for points against the Saints.



With the Citizens having won 12 matches in a row prior to that game, pundits and bookmakers tipped them to brush aside Southampton.



The story would however not go according to the script with the home team playing very well in front of the fans.

On the matchday, one man’s performance stood out. Mohammed Salisu who played 90 minutes for Southampton was singled out as the reason why Manchester City failed to win at the end of the game.



This is because the centre-back starred in the defense of his team and finished the game with as many as 13 clearances and four key interceptions.



After earning a rating of 8.17, Mohammed Salisu was adjudged the best player in that game against Manchester City.