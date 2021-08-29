Mohammed Salisu reacts to Southampton's draw against Newcastle United at St. James Park

Mohammed Salisu plays for the Saints

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu is delighted with Southampton's 2-2 away draw against Newcastle United on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Saints came from behind through James Ward-Prowse to secure a point in the game at the St. James Park.



Newcastle United had taken the lead in the 55th minute through Callum Wilson.



Southampton fought back and got the equalizer through Mohammed Elyounoussi in the 74th minute.



French footballer Allan Saint-Maximin increased the lead for the home side in the 90th minute in what was expected to be the winning goal of the game.

However, the Newcastle United fans were heartbroken as the referee awarded a late penalty to Southampton in the 96th minute which was converted by James Ward-Prowse as the game ended 2-2.



Mohammed Salisu who is currently enjoying lots of game time for the Saints recorded another 90 minutes in his bag.



The former Real Valladolid defender was impressive in the game for Southampton.



He has made three appearances for Southampton in the ongoing campaign.