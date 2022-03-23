Mohammed Salisu rejected Ghana call-up for Nigeria games - GFA confirms

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu not ready for Ghana

Ashimeru dropped from Ghana squad



Jordan Ayew undergoes COVID test



The Ghana Football Association’s vice president, Mark Addo has revealed that Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu was contacted by the FA over his availability for Ghana's game against Nigeria.



According to him, the player expressly told the FA that he was not ready to play for the country.



He noted that though the player is tight-lipped over his decision to play for the Black Stars, Ghanaians must remain calm as management is bent on convincing him.



“I don’t want to get too much in the details but there has been engagements as to whether he is ready now or not, which apparently he is not, he said.

“Moreover, the time will come if he is ready and the determination will be made,” Mark Addo told Kessben FM in an interview.



On the exclusion of some players in the Black Stars squad, Mark Addo who is also the chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee stated that some players had to be dropped due to injury.







He said, “players like Kamaldeen is injured, back injury. Baba is injured with his knee, Jordan has covid, he was due for a new test. Semenyo was invited but he got injured on Saturday.”



