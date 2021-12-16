Mohammed Salisu rejects Black Stars call up ahead of 2021 AFCON- Reports

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has rejected an invitation to join the Black Stars squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

GHANAsoccernet.com sources at the Ghana FA indicate that the former Real Valladolid defender was sent an invite to join the team's training camp in Doha, Qatar but has turned down the invitation.



The Southampton defender failed to honour his debut Black Stars call-up in 2019 citing injury problems.



Last year, former Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor admitted that the Ghana Football Association had made contact with Salisu concerning playing for Ghana.



However, the association’s effort was deemed unsuccessful with the 22-year-old rejecting the opportunity.



The Southampton defender has stated emphatically that he isnt ready to honor national team duties.

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac is set to announce his provisional squad for the tournament in the coming days.



The Serbian trainer has submitted the names to the Ghana FA with the invited players expected to travel to Doha to begin preparations ahead of the tournament.



The Black Stars of Ghana will open camp in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.



The team will be in Doha for a period of three weeks to prepare for the Tournament scheduled for Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022.



The Black Stars will play three international friendly matches in Qatar to give Coach Milovan Rajevac the opportunity to assess his squad for the Tournament.

Ghana are expected to play a yet-to-named club side on Tuesday, December 28, before taking on one of the Africa Cup of Nations qualified teams on Friday, January 1, 2022 in another friendly.



The team will wrap up their test matches against African Champions Algeria on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.



The Black Stars will depart Doha for Yaoundé on Friday, January 7, 2022, to take on the rest of Africa at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.