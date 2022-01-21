Mohammed Salisu reveals he is a Kotoko fan

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu has disclosed Asante Kotoko is his favourite club in the Ghana Premier League.

Salisu said he has been supporting Asante Kotoko since he was a kid. He fell in love with the Porcupine Warriors because of his grandfather who played for Kotoko.



“I used to follow the Ghana Premier League and Asante Kotoko is a big club in Ghana and I used to go to the stadium to watch matches.”



“I had a sister who was selling food at the stadium so I used to go there to help her.”

“Stephen Oduro was a very good player. The fans used to call him darling boy. He was so good with the ball, fantastic player.”



“Yes, I’m a Kotoko fan, my grandfather is Salisu [ex-Kotoko player] so I used to watch Kotoko games every time,” he ended.



Asante Kotoko and Southampton are partners. As such, Salisu met with Kotoko officials when they visited Southampton last year.