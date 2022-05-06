Mohammed Salisu reveals why he chose Southampton over Manchester United

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu joins Southampton

Ralph Hasenhüttl convinced me to join Southampton - Mohammed Salisu



Mohammed Salisu pen four-year-deal with Southampton



Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu, has said signing for the English Premier League side Southampton was the right decision.



Despite drawing strong interest for Manchester United, Salisu penned a 4-year-deal with the Saints in the summer of 2020.



In an interview with Sky Sports, he said joining Southampton was good for his development.

"For me, Southampton was the right place for me (after Valladolid) to develop. In my first interview, I said that the history of the club in terms of developing players was key to my decision.”



He continued by revealing the conversation he had with Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl, that made him sign for the club.



“Before I joined the team, we had a chat with the manager and he told me how he wanted me to function in his team as a central defender."



"I thought that was a good thing and I knew it would help me a lot because I am aggressive and he wanted me to stay that way and learn how to stay close to the player I was marking. He has really helped me a lot and he has improved me as a player," he added.



Mohammed Salisu joined the Saints from Spanish La Liga side, Real Valladolid for 10.9 million pounds.