Mohammed Salisu's coach Ralph Hasenhüttl sacked at Southampton

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu and Ralph Hasenhüttl

English Premier League side, Southampton, have announced that they have parted wats with their first team manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl.

This comes after a string of bad results in the ongoing English Premier League season but the Saints pulled the triggers on Ralph Hasenhüttl after their 4-1 embarrassing defeat at home to Newcastle.



The announcement ends Ralph Hasenhüttl's four-year stay at the Saint Mary's Stadium having joined the club in 2018 from Germain Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig.



First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés has been appointed as the interim manager to take charge of the club's matchday 14 game against Liverpool.



Read the full statement below:



Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl.

First Team Assistant Coach Richard Kitzbichler has also today left the club.



Hasenhüttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad.



However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change.



Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager.



First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of the side on an interim basis for our game on Wednesday night. The club will be announcing a permanent replacement in due course.

