Mohammed Salisu’s uncle reveals why he doesn’t want to play for Ghana, cites juju, bribery

Yakubu Ahmed, an uncle of Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu, has revealed that the fear of black magic (juju) is a contributing factor to his nephew’s decision not to play for the Black Stars.



Yakubu Ahmed is quoted by Kumasi-based Sikka FM to have said that Salisu is aware of alleged spiritual machinations in the Black Stars and is afraid of falling victim to such attacks.



"Juju at Black Stars Camp is also part of the reasons why Salisu is not reporting for all Black Stars call ups," he said.

Yakubu Ahmed also claimed that Salisu is still peeved by some treatment handed him by handlers of the national Under-17 team in the past.



He said the technical team of the Black Starlets at the time refused to add Salisu to the squad because the family could not meet their financial demands.



“Certain coaches, technical team, scouts were demanding for money from him (Mohammed Salisu) to be in the final squad of the Ghana's Under 17 squad then,” he is quoted to have said.



The quest to have Salisu play for Ghana has intensified after the Black Stars’ disastrous performance at the 2019 AFCON.



The 22-year-old is seen as one of the key ingredients needed to solidify the Black Stars defence and help Ghana secure qualification to the World Cup.

But veteran football administrator Alhaji Grusah has revealed that Salisu has completely shut the door on Ghana.



"The Black Stars Chairman tasked me to speak to Salisu because he's from Kumasi. I called his dad & he linked me to him. Salisu flatly told me to stay away from his matter. He questioned me that if he was my son, would I advise him to play for Ghana?," Alhaji Grusah told Atinka FM.



"I'm not the only person who has spoken to him. I know CK Akunnor went to him, he said he won't play. Even the GFA President said he found where his mother stays and went to her. I don't know what happened but the Salisu is not ready to play," he added.