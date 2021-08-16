Mohammed Salisu says he will let us know when he is ready - Black Stars coach

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu

Ghana and Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu was not named in coach C.K Akonnor's 30 man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers next month.

The Ghana coach says he does not know if the center back is ready to play for Ghana as he has in the past stated that he will announce his readiness when its time.



The 21-year-old is yet to feature for the national team despite his exploits during his days at Real Valladolid in the Spanish La Liga.



C.K Akonnor named his provisional 30 man squad that will face South Africa and Ethiopia next month but there was no place in the squad for the Southampton player.



“With Salisu, you need to check; the other day he said when he is ready, he will let us know” CK Akonnor said.

When asked if Mohammed Salisu’s is running out of time to make his decision.



” I don’t know, maybe. He said when he is ready, and up till now, I don’t know if he is ready or not. So I won’t be able to answer that” he added.



Mohammed Salisu despite a difficult start to life in the Premier League played 90 minutes for Southampton in their defeat to Everton.