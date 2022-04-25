Mohammed Salisu scores own goal in Southampton stalemate against Brighton

Mohammed Salisu

Ghanaian international Mohammed Salisu, unfortunately, scored an own goal in Southampton stalemate against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

The 22-year-old who was relegated to the bench over an unimpressive performance was handed a starting role against Brighton in the Premier League.



The host, Brighton opened the scoring after just two minutes into the game through Danny Welbeck.



But the Ghanaian defender put the ball in his own net to double Brighton’s lead in the 44th minute.

James Ward-Prowse, who was making his 300th Premier League game pulled one back for the Saints before recess.



After the break, James Ward-Prowse scored again to level the pegging for Southampton as they pick an all-important point at away.



Salisu despite scoring an own goal lasted the entire duration for his outfit.