Mohammed Salisu sees red card in Southampton's 1-1 draw against Tottenham

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Defender Mohammed Salisu was sent off before halftime as Southampton played Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 in the English Premier League.

The Ghanaian was late in his tackle on Heung Min Son inside the box which resulted in a penalty at St Mary's Stadium.



Referee Anthony Taylor did not hesitate to point to the spot and flash Salisu a second yellow card of the match in the 38th minute.



The versatile player had gone into the referee's book in the 27th minute.

James Ward-Prowse scored a beauty to give the Saints the lead in the 25th minute.



A long throw into the box from Salisu was cleared only as far as Prowse who lashed a stunning effort into the far corner.