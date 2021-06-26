Mohammed Salisu stays fit ahead of preseason with Southampton

Mohammed Salisu, Southampton player

Talented Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu has started indoor training with his friends ahead of the upcoming preseason with Southampton.

The defender took to his Instagram page to post: "We gone be ready!!"



The message was accompanied by pictures of him exercising in a gym while his friends look on.



Last season in the English Premier League, the talented defender displayed outstanding form in the second round of the campaign.

Salisu was hit with series of injuries that blocked his involvement in games for his new club earlier on in the season.



The 22-year-old made twelve appearances for Southampton in the English Premier League last season. He helped the club finish 15th avoiding relegation to the Championship.



Mohammed Salisu signed for Southampton summer last year from relegated Spanish side Real Valladolid for 10.9 million euros.