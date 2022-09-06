Mohammed Salisu to make Black Stars debut against Brazil

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu is set to make his debut for Ghana in the friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua set for Friday, September 23rd and 27th.

The defender was named in the latest Black Stars call-up by coach Otto Addo for the September international friendly matches.



Despite being Ghanaian, the central defender has never made any appearance for the Black Stars.



Mohammed Salisu asked for time to decide on his fate when it comes to the national team but after several conversations with the GFA, the player agreed to play for the Black Stars.



The centre-back is an addition to coach Otto Addo's options when it comes to the back line.



The defender has been active for Southampton this season in the Premier League making six appearances for the Saints.



Mohammed Salisu was among 5 new players who have been named in the latest Black Stars squad which includes Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer.

The two games form part of Ghana’s preparatory matches ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



