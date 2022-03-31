26
Mohammed Salisu to miss 2022 World Cup?

Mohammed Salisu 798807 Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defeat Nigeria to book place at World Cup

Coach Otto Addo celebrated as tactical genius

Mohammed Salisu rejects Black Stars call-ups

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has reacted to questions about the future of defender Mohammed Salisu in the Black Stars.

Questions about whether Mohammed Salisu will finally join the Black Stars after several failed attempts by officials of the Ghana Football Asssocaitition and past coaches have intensified after the country's qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

With many saying that inviting the Southampton defender to play in the world cup will be an insult to the players who responded to the nation's call during the qualifiers, Henry Asante Twum has stated the GFA's position on the issue.

According to Henry Asante Twum, the GFA want to focus on players who are willing to play than players who are dragging their feet to wear the national colors.

"It depends on the coach because we've made an over-chest about four or five times. CK Akonnor tried, Milovan did the same and Otto Addo also invited him for the two games and he(Mohammed Salisu) still thinks he needs time."

"I think we've gotten to a point where we feel we should rather focus on players on who are ready and willing to play than players who are dragging their feet," Henry Asante Twum said on Citi TV.



