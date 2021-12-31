Mohammed Salisu to miss Southampton's clash against Newcastle United

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu is set to miss Southampton's clash against Newcastle United in the English Premier League on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Mohammed Salisu received a red card in their 1-1 draw against Tottenham on Tuesday.



The 22-year-old was given his marching orders by Anthony Taylor in the 39th minute of the game for a second yellow card, after a foul inside Saints’ penalty area.



He had already been booked for accumulation of fouls earlier on, and Harry Kane equalized from the spot to add jeopardy to the error.

It was the first sending-off of the Ghanaian’s career.



Salisu has made 20 appearances for Southampton across all competitions and scored one goal in the process.



The highly-rated defender won't be representing Ghana at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after he turned down an opportunity to represent the country.