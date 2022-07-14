0
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Salisu travels with Southampton to Austria for pre-season

Salisu Mohammed Pres Defender Mohammed Salisu

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Defender Mohammed Salisu has travelled with his Southampton teammates to Austria for pre-season.

The 23-year-old was included in a 26-man squad for a week-long training in Austria, where the Saints have lined up two friendly games.

Southampton will play German giants RB Liepzig on Saturday July 16 at the BST at Lavanttal-Arena before taking on Austria Klagenfurt on Monday July 17 at the Wörthersee Stadion.

Veteran attackers Theo Walcott and Nathan Redmond could not travel with the team as they remained at the Staplewood campus.

Southampton will return to England on July 20 to continue preparations ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Mohammed Salisu is expected to play a key role in the upcoming campaign following an outstanding 2021/22 season. The Ghana defender is attracting interest from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Full Saints squad for Austria pre-season camp

Goalkeepers

Alex McCarthy, Willy Caballero, Gavin Bazunu, Mateusz Lis.

Defenders

Kyle Walker-Peters, Yan Valery, Thierry Small, Mohammed Salisu, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens, Lyanco, Dynel Simeu.

Midfielders

James Ward-Prowse, Ibrahima Diallo, Oriol Romeu, Roméo Lavia, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, Stuart Armstrong, Diamond Edwards, Moussa Djenepo, Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Forwards

Nathan Tella, Adam Armstrong, Che Adams.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
EC must be informed by Clerk that Adwoa Safo's seat is vacant - PC
How Ndebugre predicted his death
Minority shoots down one-billion-dollar loan despite IMF plea
How Amartey Kwei described 3rd Republican MPs
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
Related Articles: