Mohammed Salisu trends on social media amid comparison with new Manchester Utd defender

Lisandro Martinez and Mohammed Salisu

Salisu confirms Ghana readiness

Kurt Okraku praises Salisu



Manchester United sign Lisandro Martinez



The signing of Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez by Manchester United has generated debate on social media with some Ghanaians questioning why the English giants did not go for Ghana’s Mohammed Salisu.



Lisandro Martinez, a centre back is joining Manchester United from Ajax in a deal reportedly worth $65million.



Following the announcement of the deal, some Ghanaians took to social media to express reservations about the quality of Lisandro Martinez.

In the wisdom of the critics, Manchester United should have invested in Salisu who is younger and has Premier League experience compared to Martinez who is joining from the Dutch league.



Armed with stats, the critics are wondering why a 23-year-old Ghanaian centre-back with better stats would be overlooked for the Argentine.



The other school of thought is that Salisu is not a better at centre back than Martinez and at best would be on the same level as the Argentine.



They lashed out at their opponents for ‘pursuing agenda’ based on nationality and not looking at the issue objectively.



They hold that historically, South American players tend to perform better than their African counterparts and that Lisandro Martinez who was Ajax’s best player last season is a better fit than Mohammed Salisu.

Martinez became the third signing of Manchester United following the arrival of Ericksen and Tyrell Malacia.



Salisu on the other hand recently confirmed his decision to play for Ghana and is set to spend the 2022/2023 season at Manchester United.





Martinez is more suited to a possession based team, but Salisu's profile is a more rounded defensive player - he'll adapt to a possession team as he gains experience.



The Ghanaian completed 118 progressive passes in the league last season, the highest among Southampton CBs. pic.twitter.com/GO99UOcWgd — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) July 17, 2022

I guess people don’t understand the tweet



1st paragraph—I used better premier League fit(Salisu’s defensive and aerial strength)



2nd—I admit Lisandro is better for Ten Hag’s system than Salisu because of his passing ability etc



Light year expresses astronomical distances.. — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) July 18, 2022

Charlie we Dey take this patriotism thing go far… Salisu over LM ????????????????????… how can you tell me this story ????????????… Salisu in the same bracket as LM is even a non starter and a mismatch — Michael Akomeah (@akomeahmessiah) July 17, 2022

Mohammed Salisu in all aspects is better than Lisandro Martinez.



Both are left footed

In age, Salisu is younger

In height, Salisu is better

In experience, Salisu has La Liga and EPL, while Martinez has the Argentina League and Eredivisie.



… but @ManUtd opts for Martinez. Why? pic.twitter.com/nqtZs24gun — Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@SheikhTophic) July 17, 2022

Mohammed Salisu is a better defender than kimpembe but why is chelsea buying kimpembe over him???????????????? this agenda go sweet paa pic.twitter.com/N2ZGSg12Vh — Michael Akomeah (@akomeahmessiah) July 17, 2022

Oh man, we could agree about Salisu been better than Martinez because Salisu has a better % of clearance + interceptions rate but not because the former has both PL / La Liga experience and inches taller. ????‍♂️????‍♂️ https://t.co/b6QJr5scU2 — Sheriff (@HiSheriff) July 17, 2022

Salisu is not better than Martinez https://t.co/zgfXEHIni5 — Aninidepunchgod (@AniniDPunchGod) July 17, 2022

Guy if salisu is good as you say Southampton would have cashed out on him ???????????????? https://t.co/7tludlTPgY — SOSODEF???? (@Yungg_joc) July 17, 2022

Why Salisu is not getting the needed hype is something that still baffles me.



- Ball playing CB

- Good tackler

- Good in the air

- Very young too pic.twitter.com/jvbQhHrx0K — Francis Hema (@FrancisHemans1) July 17, 2022

If I told you Mohammed Salisu is a way better player by this logic, you'll be howling https://t.co/DJW7ZkFFih — CFC_Skyface (@AJ_Skyface) July 18, 2022

So based on what you just tweeted, Southampton shouldn't have signed Salisu then or?? They should have just get a young CB with PL experience. I get you wanna ride for your own but this ain't it https://t.co/fefLuVAiBY — Reuben Ayarna ???????????????? (@Ayarna_85) July 17, 2022

Premier league market is so inflated. One alternative to Jules Koundé could have been Southampton's Mohammed Salisu. But the alternative would have been more expensive than the primary target. Southampton want €70m for him???????? pic.twitter.com/TfgP0Wb9ZB — ???? (@sergino2ii) July 17, 2022

KPE