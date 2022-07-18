0
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media amid comparison with new Manchester Utd defender

Salisu Martinez Compare Lisandro Martinez and Mohammed Salisu

Mon, 18 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Salisu confirms Ghana readiness

Kurt Okraku praises Salisu

Manchester United sign Lisandro Martinez

The signing of Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez by Manchester United has generated debate on social media with some Ghanaians questioning why the English giants did not go for Ghana’s Mohammed Salisu.

Lisandro Martinez, a centre back is joining Manchester United from Ajax in a deal reportedly worth $65million.

Following the announcement of the deal, some Ghanaians took to social media to express reservations about the quality of Lisandro Martinez.

In the wisdom of the critics, Manchester United should have invested in Salisu who is younger and has Premier League experience compared to Martinez who is joining from the Dutch league.

Armed with stats, the critics are wondering why a 23-year-old Ghanaian centre-back with better stats would be overlooked for the Argentine.

The other school of thought is that Salisu is not a better at centre back than Martinez and at best would be on the same level as the Argentine.

They lashed out at their opponents for ‘pursuing agenda’ based on nationality and not looking at the issue objectively.

They hold that historically, South American players tend to perform better than their African counterparts and that Lisandro Martinez who was Ajax’s best player last season is a better fit than Mohammed Salisu.

Martinez became the third signing of Manchester United following the arrival of Ericksen and Tyrell Malacia.

Salisu on the other hand recently confirmed his decision to play for Ghana and is set to spend the 2022/2023 season at Manchester United.





















