Mohammed Salisu voted Southampton's PoTM in victory over Leeds United

Defender Mohammed Salisu has been voted Southampton's Player of the Match in their 1-0 victory over Leeds United on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
The Ghanaian guardsman produced a solid display to add to his impressive performances this season as the Saints kept a clean sheet at the St Mary's.
Salisu topped the stats in most aspects of the game, as he made 73 touches (highest in team), 4 interceptions (highest in team), 3 tackles won (2nd highest in team), 2 clearances (joint-highest in team) 1 blocked shot (highest in team).
The 22-year-old has seen a rapid development to his game and has become a mainstay in manager Ralph Hassenhutl's team.
He featured in eight Premier League games this season, including helping the Saints to draws against Manchester United and Manchester City.
Sensational Sali ????— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 17, 2021
The #SaintsFC defender has been voted as your @Sportsbetio Player of the Match ???? pic.twitter.com/uTkyne2f6L
- Daniel Amartey puts up excellent display as Leicester City beat Man Utd
- Benjamin Boateng to miss start of Egyptian league season due to injury
- Samed Salis reacts after Clermont Foot shocked French champions Lille
- Albert Bruce shines in Ermis Aradippou's derby win against Nea Salamina
- Kamaldeen Sulemana scores stunning goal for Rennes in Ligue 1
- Read all related articles