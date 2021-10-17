Mohammed Salisu voted Southampton's PoTM in victory over Leeds United

Mohammed Salisu

Defender Mohammed Salisu has been voted Southampton's Player of the Match in their 1-0 victory over Leeds United on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

The Ghanaian guardsman produced a solid display to add to his impressive performances this season as the Saints kept a clean sheet at the St Mary's.



Salisu topped the stats in most aspects of the game, as he made 73 touches (highest in team), 4 interceptions (highest in team), 3 tackles won (2nd highest in team), 2 clearances (joint-highest in team) 1 blocked shot (highest in team).



The 22-year-old has seen a rapid development to his game and has become a mainstay in manager Ralph Hassenhutl's team.

He featured in eight Premier League games this season, including helping the Saints to draws against Manchester United and Manchester City.



