Mohammed Salisu will improve Black Stars - GFA Spokesperson

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu rejects Black Stars call-up

GFA boss Kurt Okraku meets Mohammed Salisu in Kumasi



Ghana qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar



Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum is confident that the inclusion of the Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu will improve the Black Stars team.



Mohammed Salisu has turned down several invites to feature for the Black Stars stating that he is not yet ready to play for the team but the GFA is optimistic that they can get him for the World Cup in Qatar.



However, despite the quality of Mohammed Salisu, Henry Asante Twum stated that the decision for him to be included in the squad for the World Cup when he is ready lies in the bosom of the technical team led by Otto Addo.

"We are engaging a lot of players ahead of the World Cup and we are in the advanced stage."



"The FA will soon come out with the names of the players. With Mohammed Salisu, I have no doubts that he will improve Black Stars but Otto Addo but the Black Stars technical team will decide."



"GFA boss, Kurt Okraku has held talks with him but the final decision is with the coach," he told Accra-based Asempa FM.



Salisu featured 36 times in all competitions and scored once for 'The Saints in the just-ended 2021/2022 English Premier League season.