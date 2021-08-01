Monaco reaches deal with AZ Alkmaar for Myron Boadu

Myron Boadu is set to make a move to AS Monaco

Netherland-born Ghanaian striker Myron Boadu is set to make a move to Ligue 1 side AS Monaco after reaching an agreement with the club, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The two clubs have also agreed terms and paperwork has been signed, which means that Boadu's move is all but certain to come into fruition.



The 20-year-old had been linked with many clubs over the last two seasons, particularly Eredivisie champions Ajax who were very keen on the player.

During this transfer window, he was linked with OG Nice but that has been ruled out.



In the coming days, it is expected that Boadu will don the colours of Monaco.