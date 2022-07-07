0
Menu
Sports

Money for Black Stars players must be ready before World Cup starts - Agyemang Badu to GFA, gov't

Black Stars 5678909876 The Black Stars of Ghana

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s 2014 World Cup described as fiasco

Ghana exits World Cup at group stages

Ghana to play at 2022 FIFA World Cup

A former player of Ghana’s senior national team, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has urged the Ghana Football Association to sort out the monetary issues of the team before they play their first match at the 2022 World Cup.

Agyemang Badu explained that the Black Stars Management Committee must negotiate bonuses with the Black Stars player before the World Cup in Qatar.

He also noted that both the GFA and government must prepare a budget that caters for all the needs of the team before the commencement of the 2022 World Cup.

“If there are any issues with money for the team, we beg them, they should resolve it with government one month to the tournament. They must solve it to enable the players have a prepared mind,” Agyemang Badu told Adom TV in an interview.

Eight years ago, hell broke loose in Ghana’s camp at the 2014 FIFA World Cup as Black Stars players demanded their appearance fees before their final group match.

Government of Ghana had to send money on a flight to the team in Brazil before their final match against Portugal.

Some senior players who were deemed to have instigated the debacle were placed on the indefinite ban and have not played for the Black Stars since.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation
IMF bailout: Why Gabby Otchere Darko’s tweet from 2013 is trending
Kwasi Pratt and Nana Akomea exchange words on live radio
IMF bailout: Ofori-Atta will be shown anti-IMF comments – Former MP
IMF bailout: '3 Wise Men' Adongo wants to lead talks
Akufo-Addo nearly assaulted me at a funeral – Wereko Brobbey claims
Mahama’s 2015 IMF move contributed to Akufo-Addo’s successes - Former MP
Meet all 5 players who have switched nationality to represent the Black Stars
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network
Related Articles: