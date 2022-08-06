'Money isn't our priority, we are looking for the right sporting project' - Etouga's Agent

Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga Mbella

Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga Mbella's agent, Amadou Fontem Tingana has revealed that the attacker has received soo many offers from top clubs in Europe and Asia.

According to him, the lethal forward is still contracted to the Ghanaian champions Asante Kotoko and a move will be sanctioned by the club should they bring forward a lucrative deal.



Amadou stated despite receiving soo many offers for Franck Mbella, the focus is to get him a good club with the right sporting project.



“Mbella is under contract at Kotoko and though there are many clubs after his signature, the money isn't our top priority. We are looking for a club with the right sporting project for him. I want a team with a plan for him. There are a lot of offers from Soudi Arabia, Spain, Germany, and other countries."

He added: "For now he may leave or stay and play in the Champions League because the transfer window is not closed yet. There are offers on the table but I haven’t decided yet, the players interest for now it's Kotoko."



