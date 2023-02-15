Money owed 2009 Under-20 World Cup winning squad still not paid – Agyemang-Badu

Agyemang Badu scored Ghana's last penalty to win Ghana the U-20 World Cup in 2009

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu has pleaded to the government to settle their outstanding debts owed the Black Satellites team that won the 2009 U-20 World Cup in Egypt.

Agyeman Badu scored the winning penalty as Ghana became the first African country to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup after beating Brazil 4-3 on penalties.



The Black Satellites then coached by Sellas Tetteh are yet to receive the packages promised to them by the government.



According to Great Olympics midfielder, the government should deliver on their promise since most of the team members are in dire need of financial help.



“I know the package the government did for us when we won the under 20 World Wup 2009 is 15 years but I’m pleading if they can do something about it to release the money to some of our colleagues and the technical team,” the former Asante Kotoko and Udinese Calcio midfielder posted on Facebook.



“We won’t wait for anything to happen and come and pretend on camera. Please, hear us out. Thank you.”

Sellas Tetteh, who led the team to win the trophy has also disclosed that he has yet to receive payment for leading Ghana to victory at the tournament.



“I have been discussing with Kurt Okraku [Ghana Football Association president] because since we, the technical team when we won the World Cup they didn’t pay us any money,” he told Sports Obama TV.



“They didn’t pay us any money. There was a document for it. I went and discussed that with Kurt Okraku. At least they were supposed to give us $4000.



“As for the players their money and all those things, they were not paid anything. They kept it in an account for them. I have spoken to the people in charge and Kurt Okraku but he has been busy because of the World Cup. I will try and meet him and talk to him” he added.