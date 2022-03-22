Montari Kamaheni arrives for Ghana-Nigeria clash

Montari Kamaheni

Israel-based Montari Kamaheni will arrive in Ghana on Tuesday ahead of Black Stars 2022 World Cup play-off against Nigeria.

The 22 year old was named as replacement for the injured Baba Rahman after the latter failed to recover in time for the game.



Kamaheni, who plies his trade FC Ashdod, is looking to make his debut after receiving his debut call up against South Africa in November.

The left back has been impressive for Ashdod since joining the club from Dreams FC.



This season, Kamaheni has featured in 21 games for the Israeli side registering four assist.