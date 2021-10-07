Montreal FC announces Eric Bekoe as head coach

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe has been appointed as the head coach of Division Two side Montreal FC.

The Nima-based side has recruited the services of the young manager to help groom young talents and also secure promotion to Division One.



The 34-year-old signed a two-year contract and has been mandated to qualify the team to the Division One league.



Montreal FC have launched an ambitious effort to reach the pinnacle of Ghana football with this appointment.



This will be Eric Bekoe second managerial job after leaving Nsawkawman FC



CEO of the club Micky Saddiq said the club settled on Eric Bekoe because he is one of the brightest young coaches in the country currently.

“Eric Bekoe is a good coach with a bright future ahead of him. We have seen how well he managed his former club hence we have no doubt that he will make Montreal a great club once again.”



“He grew up watching this great club and I am sure he knows what is at stake here. As management, we will equip him with the necessary tools to help him succeed. With him on our bench, I know we will qualify for the Division One league within the shortest period of time. I, together with the management welcome him and wish him well,” he added.



The former Kotoko striker expressed his gratitude for the opportunity given to him.



“Years back, I used to walk from Maamobi to Kanda just to watch Montreal FC play and today I am being unveiled as the head coach of this team. I am emotional. Who am I? I am grateful for the opportunity given not to coach but to serve because Montreal is a traditional team with big people behind it. I will do all I can to make this club great again. “-he stated.



“I can’t do it all because it is a collective Job. I am here to work, respect my job and treat these players with the respect they deserve because if you want them to deliver, shouting at them won’t do the trick. In my first time as a coach, I have been able to bring up a player into the National U20 team “Eric Bekoe was the top scorer in the 2007/08 Ghana Premier League season with seventeen goals in twenty-three matches. He played for Ghanaian clubs like Sekondi Hasaacas, Liberty Professionals, Hearts of Lions, Asante Kotoko, and Berekum Chelsea as well as Petrojet in Egypt.