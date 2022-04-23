Moreirense's Godfried Frimpong named in Portuguese league team of the week

Godfried Frimpong

Rotterdam-born Ghanaian defender Godfried Frimpong Ayesu has been named in the Portuguese Liga team of the week 30.

This follows his fine performance for his side Moreirense in their 2-0 win against Tondela last week.



The 23-year-old left-back was a constant threat for his side on the left flank as he caused Tondela all many of problems whiles also being defensively sound on the day.



He made eight possession recoveries and seven defensive actions, and then he added to that three complete dribbles out of four and created one glaring chance.



The Dutch-born defender of Ghanaian parents helped his side to a second successive victory in the Portuguese elite division.

Frimpong Ayesu has this season played 9 matches for his Portuguese side.



He began his football with Sparta Rotterdam in Holland before joining Benfica at a tender age but things did not go according to plan.



The left back signed for Moreirense in July 2021 after leaving Benfica B.



He has been capped by the Netherlands at the U-16 and U-18 levels but is yet to be capped at the senior side.