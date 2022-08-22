0
Moro Salifu on target in Al Ittihad’s big win over National Bank Egypt

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Moro Salifu registered his name on the scoresheet as Al Ittihad thumped National Bank Egypt on Saturday.

The former Bechem United captain put up a splendid performance in his sides 3-0 win against National Bank Egypt in Round 31 fixture of the Egypt Premier League.

Salifu scored the opening goal of the game in the 28th minute of the first for the home side, his first of the season.

Al Ittihad went for recess with a one goal lead, courtesy Salifu’s goal.

After the break, Agostinho Mabululu increased the lead for Al Ittihad in the 66th minute before Sabri Rahil scored the match winner for Ittihad in the 76th minute.

Benjamin Bernard Boateng made a brief appearance for Al Ittihad in the game.

Moro Salifu has made 22 appearances for Al Ittihad in the ongoing season.

Source: footballghana.com
