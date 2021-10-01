Moroccan champions Wydad in top form ahead of Hearts of Oak clash

Wydad are previous winners of the CAF Champions League

Wydad Casablanca are in top form ahead of their CAF Champions League meeting with Ghanaian champions, Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Moroccan champions won on Wednesday to make it four straight wins in their league in which they sit second.



Wydad will return to action on Sunday against Chabab Mohammedia before the international break.



They will be aiming for another win to make it five successive wins before they come up against the Phobians.

The first leg of the second qualifying tie will be played in Accra on October 15 with the return leg scheduled for Morocco on October 22.



The winner will qualify for the group stage of the continent's elite club competition. A stage Hearts haven't reached since 2006.