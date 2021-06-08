Morocco 1-0 Ghana: Black Stars lose despite good performance

Mohammed Kudus battling for the ball

Ghana’s Black Stars lost by 1-0 to Morocco in an International friendly despite good performance at the Prince Mouley Abdellah stadium.

After a barren first half, the North African side scored in the second half following goalkeeper, Razak Abalorah’s seconds of a mistake.



Jawad El Yamiq headed in a cross from an Hakim Ziyech free-kick to score the only goal in the game.



In a moment of desperation coach CK Akonnor thrown on more arsenal including Andre Ayew who lifted the morale of the players despite the few minutes he spent on the pitch.

Ghana struggled to restore parity with striker Jordan Ayew being unlucky in front of goal.



Kudus Mohammed and Iddrisu Baba had a good game but the team lacked enough attacking prowess upfront.



The Black Stars will return to the country by tomorrow to prepare for their next friendly game against Ivory Coast in three days time at the Cape Coast Stadium.