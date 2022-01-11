Morocco 1-0 Ghana: Some Ghanaians express mixed reactions to Black Stars defeat

Ghana lost 1-0 to Morocco

Some Ghanaians were disappointed



Ghana plays Gabon in the next game



Some Ghanaians have expressed mixed responses to the Black Stars defeat to the Atlas Lions of Morocco in their first game at the Africa Cup of Nations, 2021.



Morocco beat Ghana 1-0 at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo to the top of the group with three points.



Sofiane Boufal put the dagger through the hearts of Ghanaians with a late strike as the Atlas Lions narrowly defeated the Black Stars in the opening Group C game of the 2021 AFCON.



The Black Stars had a good start but did not create the openings they would want to as Morocco were organized.

Despite the defeat, some Ghanaians were not disappointed in the Black Stars losing the match but were rather confident that they will bounce back in their next game.



However, a few Ghanaians were not impressed with the team’s performance. According to them, the Black Stars created few chances and couldn’t make it count as well.



The Black Stars will be playing against Gabon in their next game at the 2021 AFCON.



Watch the video below:



