5
Menu
Sports

Morocco beats Ghana 2-0 in women's friendly match

Video Archive
Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Black Queens lost by 2-0 to Morocco women's national team in a friendly match played on Tuesday, April 12.

The match which was played at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Sports Complex in Rabat, saw the Moroccans dominate the game and win the match.

Moroccan player Rosella Ayan Ani grabbed the first goal for the hosts in the 48th minute when a defensive splitting pass was sent through the Black Queens defence and she slotted it home.

In the 75th minute, Rosella Ayan Ani fired a powerful strike to record her brace in the game.

The match served as part of the preparations for the Women's African Cup of Nations which would be hosted in July 2022.

Watch highlights of the match below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
My father beat my mum - Son of Osinachi
Ablakwa raises 'alarm' over alleged illegal allowances at Cocobod
You’ll come back for my addictive sex – Shatta Wale throws shades
I used my intelligence – Fabio Gama on controversial penalty
All set for full trial of Jomoro MP
Only Black Stars coach can determine the fate of Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others - GFA
Four Ghanaian players based abroad who could play for Black Stars at the World Cup
Shatta Wale was my classmate - Asamoah Gyan discloses
Leaked photos of Black Stars jersey for 2022 World Cup
I set up Jospong Printing Press with GH¢3 loan from my mother – Dr Siaw-Agyemang