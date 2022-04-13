Morocco beats Ghana 2-0 in women's friendly match

Ghana's Black Queens lost by 2-0 to Morocco women's national team in a friendly match played on Tuesday, April 12.

The match which was played at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Sports Complex in Rabat, saw the Moroccans dominate the game and win the match.



Moroccan player Rosella Ayan Ani grabbed the first goal for the hosts in the 48th minute when a defensive splitting pass was sent through the Black Queens defence and she slotted it home.



In the 75th minute, Rosella Ayan Ani fired a powerful strike to record her brace in the game.

The match served as part of the preparations for the Women's African Cup of Nations which would be hosted in July 2022.



Watch highlights of the match below



