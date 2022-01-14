Morocco deserved win against Ghana; Black Stars failed tactically - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan had emphasized that Morocco deserved to defeat Ghana in the opening Group C game of the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Atlas Lions last Monday locked horns with the Black Stars and suffered in amassing all three points after outclassing the opponent.



According to Asamoah Gyan, the Black Stars lost the match because the team failed tactically.



“Morocco deserved their win against Ghana. We have young players but we failed tactically. I think Benjamin Tetteh or Boakye-Yiadom could have come on early because we were playing through the wings and we needed someone with height to challenge the air balls,” Gyan said on SuperSports.

The ex-Ghana striker continued ”We not strong enough to pressure the Moroccans for the 50-50 balls. We allowed them to dictated the game but I believe we will correct our mistakes and make amends against Gabon.”



Ahead of Ghana’s second game at the 2021 AFCON against Gabon, Asamoah Gyan says he is confident the Black Stars will be victorious,



That match will be played on Friday, January 14, 2022.