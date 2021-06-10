Morocco hero Jawad Yamiq reacts to victory over Black Stars

Hero for the Morocco national team, Jawad Yamiq has shared his thought after helping the side to defeat the Black Stars in an international friendly on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

The Atlas Lions inflicted a 1-0 win over Ghana at the FAR Sportive Stadium courtesy of Jawad El-Yamiq's 68th-minute strike.



Speaking to Al-Riyadia TV after the game, the Real Valladolid defender indicated that the victory against Ghana remains important and useful, before entering the World Cup qualifiers.



"Our task was not easy, because we knew that the Ghanaian national team had good players, and it created problems for us, especially in the second half," he said.

He continued, "We had to put in a lot of effort in the second half, and we succeeded in that thanks to our good organization and our desire to win."



He concluded: "The work is still waiting for us to be fully prepared for the upcoming events, in order to present a good performance that will delight the Moroccan public, to whom we dedicate this victory over Ghana."



