Morocco lacked offensive solutions in Ghana game – Abdel Wahed Chamami

Former Morocco international, Abdel Wahed Chamami believes that they lacked offensive solutions despite beating the Black Stars on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

The Atlas Lions inflicted a 1-0 win over Ghana at the FAR Sportive Stadium in an international friendly courtesy Jawad El-Yamiq 68th minute strike.



Speaking to Al-Riyadia TV channel, Chamami praised the defensive system of the team but said the team lacked offensive solutions in the game.



"The defensive presence of the Lions was good, which is an important fact, and it must be emphasized because it will further strengthen the group."



"But the Moroccan team lacked offensive solutions in the match," he added.

He continued, "When offensive solutions are absent, it is necessary to look for other attempts, such as set-pieces or personal individual solutions, which made Halilhodzic involve Hakim Ziyech in the second half, which gave an impetus to the lions."



He concluded: "We must take advantage of this match, especially since the Ghanaian national team created several problems for the lions, which is very beneficial for us in anticipation of the upcoming matches."



