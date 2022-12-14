1
Menu
Sports

Morocco’s Ambassador to Ghana Imane Quaadil confident of victory against France

Imane Quaadil WhatsApp Image 2022 12 12 At 11.jpeg Morocco's Ambassador to Ghana, Imane Quaadil

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Morocco's Ambassador to Ghana, Imane Quaadil is confident of victory against France in the semifinal of the 2022 World Cup.

The North African side became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final and ended the hopes of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the first half, leaping highest to beat goalkeeper Diogo Costa to the ball and heading in to spark pandemonium at Al Thumama Stadium.

Morocco will hope to beat France to reach their first-ever World Cup final on Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Stadium

The North African country will take on the defending World Cup Champions on Wednesday at Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

Ahead of the clash, Imane Ouaadil says Morocco has a big chance of winning the game following their impressive run in the tournament.

“Our chances of winning have improved.”, she told Happy FM.

If we beat Spain, Portugal, and Belgium, anything can happen. Anything can happen, and we are confident. Morocco has already won, irrespective of whatever happens. If we win Morocco win not sleep for one year”, she added.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
Related Articles: